GCS: 7,381 people hospitalised with COVID-19; 485 in intensive care

GCS: 7,381 people hospitalised with COVID-19; 485 in intensive care. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Wednesday that 7,381 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania's special healthcare facilities. As many as 485 of the patients are in intensive care. As of the same date, 15,494 people in Romania confirmed with the novel coronavirus were in isolation at home, and 10,970 in institutional isolation. Also, 39,900 people were in quarantine at home and 214 in institutional quarantine. AGERPRES (RO-author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]