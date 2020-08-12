GCS: Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 1,415 to 65,177

GCS: Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count rises by 1,415 to 65,177. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Wednesday that 1,415 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded over the previous update, following tests done at the national level. These are cases that had not previously tested positive, the GCS mentions. Until Tuesday, 65,177 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. GCS shows that 31,048 patients were declared cured and 7,026 asymptomatic patients were discharged from hospital 10 days after detection. According to the GCS, to date, 1,427,626 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 22,607 were performed in the last 24 hours, 14,098 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 8,509 - upon request. Also, since the last update made by GCS, the results of 174 tests processed before the last 24 hours and transmitted until August 12 have been reported. AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]