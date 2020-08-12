Romania’s Social Democrats to file no-confidence motion against Liberal Govt. next week
Aug 12, 2020
Marcel Ciolacu, the interim president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), announced on Wednesday, August 12, that the Social Democrats will file a no-confidence against the Liberal government led by Ludovic Orban on Monday, August 17. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The Social Democrat leader made the (...)
