 
Romaniapress.com

August 12, 2020

PM Orban says elections possible without increasing risk of spreading virus
Aug 12, 2020

PM Orban says elections possible without increasing risk of spreading virus.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that the local elections set for September 27 could be held without increasing the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus and underlined that conducting the vote depends on the fairness of candidates and their supporters. "I believe that we can hold the elections without increasing the risk of spreading the virus. I believe that, first and foremost, the candidates are people who want to lead local communities and must set an example to the citizens. The fairness of the candidates and their supporters is very important, and how the elections are organised and especially the capacity not to increase the epidemiological risk during the elections will depend on them," Orban told a joint plenary sitting of Parliament. He added that September 27 was set after consultations between political leaders and had been voted on by Parliament. "As long as September 27, the date of the local elections, has been elected by Parliament, the government has made every effort to organise the local elections under good circumstances. Think that the terms of office of the local officials have been extended once. We believe it is important to democracy, it is important to the local communities to choose their legitimate representatives and all the effort we make is to ensure the best conditions for electioneering and for the organisation of the actual voting. The Standing Electoral Authority, as well as the Ministry of Health and the Interior Ministry, are currently discussing a set of rules that must be followed for electioneering by the candidates and by supporters of the candidates," said Orban. The prime minister added that the rules to be introduced are designed to protect the health of the citizens with whom the candidates and their campaign staff interact during the election campaign, emphasising that the measures will certainly include wearing a protective mask. On Wednesday, Orban unveiled in Parliament a report on the measures taken and envisaged by the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the organisation of local elections and the opening of schools. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Builder Octagon Revenue Down to One Quarter of Previous Level in 2019 Builder Octagon Contracting & Engineering, currently insolvent, ended 2019 with only RON24 million revenue, one quarter of the previous year’s revenue., according to the Finance Ministry website. It also posted more than RON17 million losses, while the number of employees halved to (...)

Inditex Sales Up 7% to RON1.8B in Romania in 2019 Spanish-held group Inditex posed almost 250 million lei net profit in Romania last year, which means its net margin was 13%, one of the highest in the retail sector.

Protocol for supporting Romanian hotel industry to practice responsible tourism signed Bureau Veritas and the Romanian Hotel Industry Federation (FIHR) on Wednesday launched a health safety standard to support the hotel and restaurant industry to show compliance with best practices in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, informs a company statement sent to AGERPRES. (...)

Deutsche Telekom, Telekom Romania and Billie Eilish shine a light on Gen Z Tech Positivity Today we celebrate the International Youth Day and launch in Romania, together with Deutsche Telekom, the #WHATWEDONEXT campaign through which we aim to recognize the initiatives of young people everywhere in political, economic and social life processes Deutsche Telekom partners with five-time (...)

Israel's Ambassador Saranga: Any one experiencing domestic violence must speak up and take action Israel’s ambassador to Romania David Saranga said on Tuesday that during the coronavirus pandemic domestic violence had risen and showed that anyone experiencing it “must speak up” and take action. He made a donation consisting of household appliances and non-perishable food to the Casa Agar (...)

Most events of this year's edition of the Romanian Navy Day move online Due to the safety requirements imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian Navy Day will be celebrated differently this year, with most of the events moving online, the Ministry of National Defense said in a release today. This year’s edition of the Romanian Navy Day, dedicated to the (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1.415 to 65.177 The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Wednesday that 1,415 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded over the previous update, following tests done at the national level. These are cases that had not previously tested positive, the GCS mentions. According to GCS , (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |