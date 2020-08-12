President Iohannis: If epidemic does not worsen, strict safety measures are on, elections can be held



President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the local elections could be held if the epidemic did not worsen and strict health safety measures were taken. “This is how democracy works: elections are held from time to time. They were supposed to be held in June; they could not be... The post (...)