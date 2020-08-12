 
PM Orban: Number of COVID-19 cases increased after CCR decision, overlapped with relaxation measures. Elections possible without increasing the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Parliament on Wednesday that the highest number of COVID infections in Romania was recorded in the period when the government did not have legislation on quarantine and isolation, following a Constitutional Court decision, which also overlapped with the (...)

Romania Video Games Market Headed Towards RON560M Sales in 2020 Sales of video games could grow by 11% in Romania in 2020 compared with 2019, market research company Euromonitor says, and the growth rate will be double on this market segment, amid the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nuclearelectrica Net Profit Grows 80% in 2Q, to RON128M Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Friday reported a net profit of RON128 million for the second quarter of 2020, up 80.3% compared with RON71 million in the same period last year.

Banca Transilvania Net Profit Down 28% in 1H, to RON607.4M Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), Romania's largest lender by assets, said Friday its net profit declined 28% in the first half of the year, to RON607.4 million.

Romania's GDP Falls 10.5% on Year in 2Q/2020 Romania's gross domestic product took an annual plunge of 10.5% in the second quarter after unexpected annual growth of 2.4% in the first quarter, a flash estimate from the country’s statistics board showed Friday.

Carrier Trans Euro Express Revenue Up 8% RON113M in 2019 International road freight carrier Trans Euro Express ended 2019 with more than 113 million lei (EUR23.3 million) revenue, 8% higher than in 2018, Finance Ministry data show.

Discount Retailer Lidl Expects to Take Top Spot in 2020 German-held discount retailer Lidl could become market leader in Romania in 2020 if the growth pace of the first few months continues, says Frank Wagner, the executive who runs the local operations of the retailer.

Bucharest mayor Firea proposes EUR 1,000 per plasma donor Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea promoted a decision provisioning EUR 1,000 in meal vouchers for plasma donors, formerly infected with coronavirus - after the plasma transfusion proved to be among the most successful treatments used against COVID-19. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The decision was passed (...)

 

