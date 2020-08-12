Protocol for supporting Romanian hotel industry to practice responsible tourism signed

Protocol for supporting Romanian hotel industry to practice responsible tourism signed. Bureau Veritas and the Romanian Hotel Industry Federation (FIHR) on Wednesday launched a health safety standard to support the hotel and restaurant industry to show compliance with best practices in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, informs a company statement sent to AGERPRES. Certification for this standard as well as labelling as a "Safe Site" is available to all FIHR members, based on the protocol signed by the Federation and Bureau Veritas. According to the same source, the health safety standard is designed to certify that safety procedures and proper cleaning and disinfection protocols have been followed, with hotels and restaurants to be thus able to reopen in safer conditions. The "Safe Site" label will be awarded after an audit that will verify compliance with legal regulations as well as the implementation of best practices in Covid-19 prevention. The health safety standard will cover both accommodation and catering and will establish health safety standards applicable voluntarily to all FIHR member hotels. The concrete result of this effort is an operational guide made available to all stakeholders in the hotel industry, which will allow them to rigorously apply the recommendations of the authorities (World Health Organization, Ministry of Health, etc.), both in the spaces meant for customers and in offices and catering spaces. "For almost 200 years, Bureau Veritas has had a mission to shape a world based on trust. With this standard, today, we have the ability to meet people's new expectations for health and safety in tourism. The standard, developed together with the FIHR, will contribute to increasing the trust in the services of hotels and restaurants in Romania (...)," said Alexandru Vidu, Country Chief Executive of Bureau Veritas Romania. The Romanian Hotel Industry Federation is the first employer organization in Romanian tourism and the most representative in the hotel industry, by turnover and number of employees, bringing together 4 of the top 5 hotel companies in Romania by turnover, being present nationally in 31 of cities and accumulating about 10,000 rooms in member hotel properties. FIHR is an observer member of HOTREC, a founding member of APT (Alliance for Tourism) and a member of the Concordia Employers' Confederation. "Through this initiative, we want to provide answers to what our industry needs to do to comply with the rules needed for safe tourism, but also to implement new solutions, adapted to the new conditions in which tourism units operate. All of this to reduce the risks of infection in our industry and, especially, to make tourists aware of what we do to gain their confidence that we practice safe tourism, responsible tourism," underlined Calin Ile, FIHR head. Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification services, has offices in 140 countries, more than 70,000 employees worldwide and more than 400,000 companies in its portfolio. The group has over 120,000 certificates issued. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Video Games Market Headed Towards RON560M Sales in 2020 Sales of video games could grow by 11% in Romania in 2020 compared with 2019, market research company Euromonitor says, and the growth rate will be double on this market segment, amid the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Nuclearelectrica Net Profit Grows 80% in 2Q, to RON128M Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Friday reported a net profit of RON128 million for the second quarter of 2020, up 80.3% compared with RON71 million in the same period last year.



Banca Transilvania Net Profit Down 28% in 1H, to RON607.4M Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), Romania's largest lender by assets, said Friday its net profit declined 28% in the first half of the year, to RON607.4 million.



Romania's GDP Falls 10.5% on Year in 2Q/2020 Romania's gross domestic product took an annual plunge of 10.5% in the second quarter after unexpected annual growth of 2.4% in the first quarter, a flash estimate from the country’s statistics board showed Friday.



Carrier Trans Euro Express Revenue Up 8% RON113M in 2019 International road freight carrier Trans Euro Express ended 2019 with more than 113 million lei (EUR23.3 million) revenue, 8% higher than in 2018, Finance Ministry data show.



Discount Retailer Lidl Expects to Take Top Spot in 2020 German-held discount retailer Lidl could become market leader in Romania in 2020 if the growth pace of the first few months continues, says Frank Wagner, the executive who runs the local operations of the retailer.



Bucharest mayor Firea proposes EUR 1,000 per plasma donor Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea promoted a decision provisioning EUR 1,000 in meal vouchers for plasma donors, formerly infected with coronavirus - after the plasma transfusion proved to be among the most successful treatments used against COVID-19. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The decision was passed (...)

