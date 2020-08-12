Iohannis: It is good that the August 10 case will be further investigated; I don't do witch hunting



President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that it was good that the August 10 case would be further investigated "more thoroughly," noting that he does not do a "witch hunt," but wants the culprits to be brought to justice. "I still believe that this August 10 case is extremely important to us as a nation, it needs to be clarified. I have said the same before. (...) I, you and many of you here, we have been fighting for years to consolidate an independent judiciary where politicians do not interfere with cases and do not interfere with disciplinary proceedings. All I want to say is it is a good thing the case will be more thoroughly investigated, and I am fully confident that justice will do its job and in the end we will have a clear picture of the guilt of some or the innocence of others. I do not do hunt witching. Procedurally, I want the culprits to be brought to justice," Iohannis told a news conference. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)