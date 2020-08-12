 
August 12, 2020

Iohannis: If epidemic does not worsen, strict safety measures are on, elections can be held
Iohannis: If epidemic does not worsen, strict safety measures are on, elections can be held.

Bucharest, Aug 12 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the local elections could be held if the epidemic did not worsen and strict health safety measures were taken. "This is how democracy works: elections are held from time to time. They were supposed to be held in June; they could not be organised then because there was no way to organise them with enough safety measures. They have been postponed; Parliament has decided that the local elections will take place on [September] 27. So neither I nor the Government has established that; it has been established by Parliament. In my opinion, if the epidemic does not worsen and strict health safety measures are taken, these elections can be organised, but what the critical number is when the elections can no longer be organised is up to the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute to tell us," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

