Builder Octagon Revenue Down to One Quarter of Previous Level in 2019. Builder Octagon Contracting & Engineering, currently insolvent, ended 2019 with only RON24 million revenue, one quarter of the previous year’s revenue., according to the Finance Ministry website. It also posted more than RON17 million losses, while the number of employees halved to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]