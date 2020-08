BCG: Romania needs more FDI to capitalise on its cheap labour force

BCG: Romania needs more FDI to capitalise on its cheap labour force. Romania could benefit from the shrinking foreign trade between China and the other major economies (American, European) by increasing its role as a manufacturing hub, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) argues in an analysis quoted by Ziarul Financiar. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The workforce is still (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]