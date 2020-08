Romania’s debt-to-GDP ratio surpasses 40% at end-Jun

Romania’s debt-to-GDP ratio surpasses 40% at end-Jun. Romania's public debt increased by RON 57.3 billion (EUR 11.8 bln) in the first half of the year, to RON 430.8 billion (EUR 88.98 bln), or 40.2% of the GDP, according to data published by the Finance Ministry. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The debt-to-GDP ratio, calculated under EU's methodology (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]