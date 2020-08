Romania’s inflation rate rises to 2.8% in July

Romania's annual inflation rate accelerated in July by 0.2 percentage points compared to June, to 2.8%, based on the local methodology. Under the harmonized HICP standards, the annual inflation went up by 0.3pp to 2.5%. Compared to June, the consumer prices remained on