Romania’s industry shows signs of recovery in June

Romania’s industry shows signs of recovery in June. Romania’s industrial output in June was 11.3% lower compared to that in the same month last year, after 30% or steeper annual declines seen in April and May. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ On average, the industrial output in the second quarter of the year contracted by 27% in annual terms, according to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]