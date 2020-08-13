Coronavirus pandemic: Germany adds Bucharest, more counties to list of risk areas

Coronavirus pandemic: Germany adds Bucharest, more counties to list of risk areas. Germany has added Bucharest and ten other Romanian counties to the list of international risk areas, which covers countries and territories designated as presenting an increased risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The ten counties are Bacău, Brăila, Braşov, Dâmboviţa, Galaţi, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]