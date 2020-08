Libra Bank Profit Halves in 1H, to RON25.7M

Libra Bank Profit Halves in 1H, to RON25.7M. Lender Libra Bank, a member of US investment group New Century Holdings, recorded a net profit of RON25.7 million in the first half of 2020, compared with a profit of RON51 million in the sale period in 2019 due to the impact of the pandemic and changes in provision setting (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]