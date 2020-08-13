 
BVB Group posts 10 pct higher mid-year consolidated net profit
The mid-year consolidated net profit of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Group was 10 percent higher, at 4.24 million lei, with the group's trading segment accounting for 75 percent of the amount, show the financial results released on Thursday. (1 euro = 4.8357 lei) The group's operating revenues were up by an equal 10 percent, reaching 19.58 million lei, as revenues from the trading segment increased by 11 percent to 11.31 million lei, and those from the post-trading segment increased by 5 percent to 5.15 million lei. Consolidated operating expenses advanced 6 percent to 16.04 million lei, mainly as a result of the 630,000 lei growth in personnel expenses and of the increase of expenses with third-party services by 420,000 lei. BVB Group posted a 38 percent increase in its consolidated operating profit, at 3.54 million lei. According to the cited document, the total value of transactions on all markets, offers included, in H1 2020 amounted to 5.79 billion lei, up 7 percent due to the increase by 300 million lei of the value of secondary public offerings on the main stock market. The total value of trades on the regulated stock market, offers excluded, remained in line with the H1 2019 figure, specifically at 5.23 billion lei. Trading in shares, initial and secondary public offerings excluded, account for 84 percent of the total value of trading in H1 2020, and 92 percent in H1 2019. "FTSE Russell confirms that Romania is about to be promoted to secondary emerging market in September 2020, and two BVB listed companies, Banca Transilvania and Nuclearelectrica, are expected to be included in the FTSE emerging market indexes," the cited source said.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)

