LocalElections2020/ Bucharest Constituency Electoral Bureau approves USR PLUS Alliance founding protocol. The Bucharest Constituency Electoral Bureau unanimously approved the protocol for the creation of the USR PLUS Alliance in the Capital City and its sectors, USR PLUS said in a release. The Save Romania Union (USR) and the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) will run on joint lists for the Bucharest local sector councils and the city's General Council. "The Bucharesters were keen on having new people in politics. We, and our colleagues from PLUS, understood this message and came up with joint lists in the local elections, allowing the Bucharesters to vote for a new lineup on the USR PLUS Alliance lists and elect mayors backed by the anti-Social Democratic Party front," said president of the USR Bucharest branch Claudiu Nasui. "These are honest people, people who have already delivered in their activity fields, a clean and competent alternative to the current political class. This is the beginning of a fundamental transformation in the administration of Bucharest and of the country," said PLUS Bucharest president Vlad Voiculescu. USR and PLUS ran together as an electoral alliance in the European parliamentary and presidential elections. The two formations had their 2019 request for being registered as a political alliance approved by the Bucharest Tribunal on June 24.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]