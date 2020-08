Romania’s daily coronavirus case count hits new high

Romania's daily coronavirus case count hits new high. Romania added 1,454 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a new daily record since the start of the pandemic. The total number of cases reached 66,631 on Thursday, August 13, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00. It is the second day in a row