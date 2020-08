eMAG Invests EUR90M in New Logistics Center on A1 Highway

eMAG Invests EUR90M in New Logistics Center on A1 Highway. eMAG, the leading online retailer in Romania, said Thursday it will invest EUR90 million in a new logistics center at km 19 of the A1 highway that will stretch onto 130,000 square meters and will be completed in summer 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]