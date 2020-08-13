 
Romaniapress.com

August 13, 2020

Current account deficit drops to EUR 3.497 billion as of 30 June
Aug 13, 2020

Current account deficit drops to EUR 3.497 billion as of 30 June.

The current account of the balance of payments registered a deficit of EUR 3.497 billion in the first six months of the year, compared to EUR 4.373 billion in the same period of 2019, shows data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR) published on Thursday. According to the central bank, structurally, semester-over-semester, the balance of goods registered a deficit by EUR 1.127 billion higher, the balance of services registered a surplus by EUR 376 million higher, the balance of primary income made a positive contribution of EUR 1.123 billion, and the balance of secondary income a surplus of EUR 504 million. On the other hand, between January and June 2020, the total external debt increased by EUR 5.579 billion. In structure, the long-term external debt amounted to EUR 78,983 billion at 30 June 2020 (70.9 pct of the total external debt), an increase of 7.2 pct compared to 31 December 2019. The short-term external debt was EUR 32.469 billion (29.1 pct of the total external debt) at 30 June 2020, an increase of 0.8 pct compared to 31 December 2019, BNR said. Moreover, the long-term foreign debt service ratio was 18.1 pct between January and June 2020, compared to 18.6 pct in 2019, while the coverage of imports of goods and services was 5.7 months, compared to 4.6 months, as of 31 December 2019. The coverage of the short-term foreign debt, calculated at residual value, with BNR's foreign reserves as of 30 June 2020 was 80 pct, compared to 73.8 pct at the end of last year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Video Games Market Headed Towards RON560M Sales in 2020 Sales of video games could grow by 11% in Romania in 2020 compared with 2019, market research company Euromonitor says, and the growth rate will be double on this market segment, amid the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nuclearelectrica Net Profit Grows 80% in 2Q, to RON128M Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Friday reported a net profit of RON128 million for the second quarter of 2020, up 80.3% compared with RON71 million in the same period last year.

Banca Transilvania Net Profit Down 28% in 1H, to RON607.4M Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), Romania's largest lender by assets, said Friday its net profit declined 28% in the first half of the year, to RON607.4 million.

Romania's GDP Falls 10.5% on Year in 2Q/2020 Romania's gross domestic product took an annual plunge of 10.5% in the second quarter after unexpected annual growth of 2.4% in the first quarter, a flash estimate from the country’s statistics board showed Friday.

Carrier Trans Euro Express Revenue Up 8% RON113M in 2019 International road freight carrier Trans Euro Express ended 2019 with more than 113 million lei (EUR23.3 million) revenue, 8% higher than in 2018, Finance Ministry data show.

Discount Retailer Lidl Expects to Take Top Spot in 2020 German-held discount retailer Lidl could become market leader in Romania in 2020 if the growth pace of the first few months continues, says Frank Wagner, the executive who runs the local operations of the retailer.

Bucharest mayor Firea proposes EUR 1,000 per plasma donor Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea promoted a decision provisioning EUR 1,000 in meal vouchers for plasma donors, formerly infected with coronavirus - after the plasma transfusion proved to be among the most successful treatments used against COVID-19. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The decision was passed (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |