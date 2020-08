Romania, among top ten producers of bicycles in EU

Romania, among top ten producers of bicycles in EU. Romania produced more than 520,000 bikes in 2019, according to data from EU's statistics office Eurostat. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The biggest bicycle producers in the EU last year were Portugal (2.7 million), Italy (2.1 million), Germany (1.5 million), Poland (0.9 million) and the Netherlands (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]