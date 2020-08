Romanians Spent 70% Less on Vacations Abroad in 2Q/2020

Romanians Spent 70% Less on Vacations Abroad in 2Q/2020. Romanians spent just EUR328 million on vacations abroad in April-June this year, 70% less compared with EUR1.2 billion, under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the travel industry. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]