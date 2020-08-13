Garanti BBVA Mobile: Over 47% increase in volume and number of transactions in the first half of 2020



Garanti BBVA Mobile: Over 47% increase in volume and number of transactions in the first half of 2020.

BBVA, one of the most dynamic banks on the local market, recorded a 47.7% increase in volume and over 47.4% increase of the number of transactions in the first half of 2020 by its mobile retail customers, during the first half of 2020, over the same period of 2019. For... The post Garanti BBVA (...)