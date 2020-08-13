Deloitte Fast 500 competition reveals that Revolut is the fastest growing technology company in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa



Revolut is the fastest growing technology company in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, according to the latest Deloitte EMEA Technology Fast 500 competition. The ranking also includes the Romanian companies Tremend, Piconet, Trencadis and Qualitance, active in fields such as software and (...)