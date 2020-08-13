FinMin Citu: Gov’t to approve emergency ordinance that introduces the necessary changes for the implementation of the budget adjustment



FinMin Citu: Gov’t to approve emergency ordinance that introduces the necessary changes for the implementation of the budget adjustment.

The government will approve this Friday an emergency ordinance introducing certain amendments required for carrying out the budget adjustment, Finance Minister Florin Citu declared on Thursday upon leaving the opening of the Bucharest Stock Exchange trading session, in reply to reporters’ (...)