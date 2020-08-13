ForMin Aurescu, Turkish counterpart Cavusoglu discuss developing bilateral relations at the level of a strategic partnership

ForMin Aurescu, Turkish counterpart Cavusoglu discuss developing bilateral relations at the level of a strategic partnership. Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu at Cavusoglu’s request. According to a press statement released by the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) the two ministers discussed developing bilateral relationships at the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]