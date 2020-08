Romania's Govt. revises budget deficit by 5pp to 8.6% of GDP

Romania's Govt. revises budget deficit by 5pp to 8.6% of GDP. Romania's finance minister Florin Citu presented the second budget revision this year, including an 8.6%-of-GDP deficit based on updated projections of 3.8% GDP contraction, Hotnews.ro reported. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Under the first revision in April, the Finance Ministry envisaged a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]