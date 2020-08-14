Romania's President promulgates law freezing sale of state assets for two years

Romania's President promulgates law freezing sale of state assets for two years. President Klaus Iohannis promulgated the law that bans the sale of stakes in national companies, banks, as well as any other companies in which it is a state shareholder for two years. The Chamber of Deputies passed the bill on June 10, but the ruling Liberal Party