E.ON builds EUR 1.9 mln PV roof for major Romanian construction materials factory

E.ON builds EUR 1.9 mln PV roof for major Romanian construction materials factory. The electricity and natural gas supplier E.ON Energie Romania, a member of the German group E.ON, completed the construction of a photovoltaic power plant within the industrial park operated by the construction materials manufacturer TeraPlast Bistrita, following an investment estimated at EUR (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]