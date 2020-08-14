Biggest Romanian online retailer eMAG pours EUR 90 mln in new logistic centre

Biggest Romanian online retailer eMAG pours EUR 90 mln in new logistic centre. The largest online retailer in Romania, eMAG, announced that it is investing EUR 90 mln in a new, state-of-the-art logistics center, which will cover an area of 130,000 square meters. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The new center will be located not far from Bucharest, along the A1 Bucuresti - Pitesti (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]