Romania Video Games Market Headed Towards RON560M Sales in 2020

Romania Video Games Market Headed Towards RON560M Sales in 2020. Sales of video games could grow by 11% in Romania in 2020 compared with 2019, market research company Euromonitor says, and the growth rate will be double on this market segment, amid the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]