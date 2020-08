Banca Transilvania Net Profit Down 28% in 1H, to RON607.4M

Banca Transilvania Net Profit Down 28% in 1H, to RON607.4M. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), Romania's largest lender by assets, said Friday its net profit declined 28% in the first half of the year, to RON607.4 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]