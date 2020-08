Report: 28% of schools in Romania lacked basic handwashing facilities in 2019

Report: 28% of schools in Romania lacked basic handwashing facilities in 2019. In 2019, 28% of schools in Romania lacked access to basic facilities to allow handwashing with soap and water - a key condition for the safe operation of schools in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to latest data from the WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]