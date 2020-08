Romania’s economy falls 10.5% in second quarter

Romania's economy decreased by 10.5% in the second quarter of this year (Q2) compared to the same period of 2019. When compared to the first quarter of 2020, the drop was 12.3%, according to the flash estimate released by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on Friday, August 14.