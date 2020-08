Digi Communications Posts EUR41M Loss in 1H/2020

Digi Communications Posts EUR41M Loss in 1H/2020. Telecommunications operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO), with operations in Romania, Hungary, Spain and Italy, on Friday reported a loss of EUR41 million for the first half of 2020, compared with a profit of EUR3.2 million in the same period in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]