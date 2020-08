Romanian Government Revises 2020 Budget Gap Target to 8.6% from 6.7%

Romania's government has revised its budget deficit target for 2020 to 8.6% of the gross domestic product from a previous projection of 6.7% of GDP, finance minister Florin Citu told a news conference Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]