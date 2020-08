UniCredit Group Posts EUR62M Profit in Romania in 1H, Down 18%

UniCredit Group Posts EUR62M Profit in Romania in 1H, Down 18%. Italy's UniCredit Group, which owns the fifth largest bank in Romania by assets, reported a consolidated net profit of EUR62 million in Romania for the first half of 202, down 18% compared with the same period last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]