 
Romaniapress.com

August 14, 2020

Romania's economy shrinks by 12.3 percent in Q2
Aug 14, 2020

Romania's economy shrinks by 12.3 percent in Q2.

Romania's economy shrank by 12.3 percent in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics. Compared to Q2 2019, the Gross Domestic Product fell 10.5 percent both in gross and seasonally adjusted terms. Romania's economy was 3.9 percent down mid-year from the same period last year as seasonally adjusted series, and 4.7 percent less as gross series. Finance Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday evening that the National Strategy and Forecast Commission too revised its estimates for the economy's evolution this year from an initial contraction of 1.8 percent to 3.8 percent. According to the economic forecasts released this summer by the European Commission, Romania's GDP will fall by a significant 6 percent in 2020, a figure similar to that put forth in the Community Executive's May projection. For 2021, the EC expects Romania's GDP to advance 4 percent, instead of the 4.2 percent forecast in May. The European Commission warns that the risks to the growth outlook could be revised upwards, as a a second wave of coronavirus infections in Romania or in any of its main trading partners could delay the economic recovery. In addition, an important element is how the authorities balance the need for support measures with concerns about the medium-term trajectory of public finances which pre-dated the COVID-19 crisis and which, if left unresolved, could ultimately affect investor confidence, lead to higher financing costs and a slower growth, shows the European Commission's report.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BNR: Speed and path of the economic recovery are uncertain, conditional on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic The speed and path of the economic recovery are uncertain, conditional on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated restrictive measures, as well as on the economy’s response to fiscal and monetary stimuli, according to the minutes of a monetary policy meeting of the board of the (...)

Speaker Ciolacu: Any form of threat from the Russian Federation is unacceptable Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that any form of threat from the Russian Federation is “unacceptable,” claiming that Moscow is “disturbed” that Romania is and is consolidating as the safest country in its region.” “Any form of threat from the Russian Federation is (...)

US Ambassador reiterates call for the adoption of a "tough" legislation on human trafficking, says PSD leader's stand was disappointing The Ambassador of the United States of America in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman (photo, 2nd left), reiterated, on Friday, his call for the adoption of a “tough” legislation, which would allow the elimination of human trafficking, adding that the answer offered by the PSD leader, Marcel Ciolacu, on (...)

USR PLUS merger congress to take place Saturday Delegates of the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) will meet on Saturday in an online congress to adopt the merger protocol of the two parties. As a first step, the two parties will organise a separate congress each, followed by a joint meeting,... The (...)

MAE welcomes the announcement on the normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the announcement on the normalisation of relations between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), voicing confidence that the move will contribute to stability and security in the Middle East. According to a press statement (...)

FinMin Citu: Deficit currently 50 billion lei higher against budget adopted in December 2019 The budget deficit increases up to 90.9 billion lei following the budget rectification, an amount that represents 8.6% of GDP, so that the deficit is currently 50 billion lei higher against December 2019, when the budget for the current year was adopted, the Minister of Public Finance, Florin (...)

PM Orban: We won't be able to increase teaching staff's salaries because of economic situation. Pensions to increase by 14 pct Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the budget situation does not allow for an increase in the teaching staff’s salaries. “The fact that we cannot afford to increase the teaching staff’s salaries from September 1 is due to the budgetary situation. I am convinced that many teachers (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |