More than 1,400 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Romania in 24 hours, total exceeds 68,000. Romania reported 1,415 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 68,046 on Friday, August 14, according to the official daily report. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The daily jump is slightly lower than the one reported on Thursday when the authorities announced that Romania