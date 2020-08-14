Astra Film Festival in Sibiu returns this fall with outdoor, online editions

Astra Film Festival in Sibiu returns this fall with outdoor, online editions. The 27th edition of Astra Film Festival in Sibiu, in Romania’s Transylvania region, will take place outdoors and online and will have two parts: Astra Film Festival Outdoor (September 4-13) and Astra Film Festival Online (October 16-25). ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The event’s organizers said that the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]