ING Bank: Romania's Economic Rebound Looks Slower Than Expected

ING Bank: Romania's Economic Rebound Looks Slower Than Expected. Romania's second-quarter GDP contraction of 12.3% compared with the first quarter was broadly in line in market expectations and while the data are mildly positive, ING Bank maintains its 5.5% GDP contraction forecast for this (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]