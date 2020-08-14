 
Premier Ludovic Orban: Economy is on the rebound
Premier Ludovic Orban: Economy is on the rebound.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday in southern Craiova that Romania's economy "is on the rebound", showing that data published by the National Statistics Institute (INS), according to which the economy registered a decline of 12.3 pct in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter, are better than the pessimistic forecasts made by economists. Ludovic Orban said that "the recovery trend of the Romanian economy was visible since June and this economic rebound continued in July". The prime minister noted that the objective of the government he leads is to reduce the economic contraction to the maximum by stimulating economic bounce back in all areas". "Our paramount objective is to minimise economic contraction during this year by stimulating the economic bounce back in all areas. If you look at the data for June, you will find that we are third in the EU by the increase in industrial production. Also, if you look at investment, you will see that in the first half of 2020, although, I repeat, Romania was most affected by the economic crisis in the second quarter, the government made the largest investments in the last ten years, investments worth 20 billion. All these efforts that we have made will bear fruit and allow a rebound of the economy and then a very strong economic relaunch," Ludovic Orban concluded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristian Lupascu, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

