GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count at 68,046, death toll hits 2,904. As many as 1,415 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded since the last reporting, following national tests, so the total number of infected persons rose to 68,046, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. Another 44 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, with the total number of deaths in Romania reaching 2,904, the GCS reports. The deceased patients were from the counties of Arges, Bacau, Botosani, Brasov, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Dambovita, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Iasi, Maramures, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Timis, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest City. Of these, one death was recorded in the age group 30-39 years, 5 deaths were in the age category 40-49 years, 4 deaths in the 50-59 year category, 13 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 13 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 8 deaths in the 80+ age group. As many as 43 of the deaths recorded are of patients who had underlying medical conditions, and one deceased patient had no such medical conditions. 7,431 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, the Strategic Communication Group says, adding that 473 patients are admitted to the ICU. On Romania's territory, 8,799 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,179 in institutional isolation. Also, 24,859 people are in quarantine at home, and 77 in institutional quarantine. The GCS data show that 31,920 patients were declared cured and 7,497 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection. According to the GCS, 1,478,056 tests have been processed nationwide. A total of 611 people were retested and reconfirmed positive with COVID-19, the GCS adds. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 1,059 fines amounting to 336,975 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the same GCS asserts. According to the GCS, 5,630 Romanian citizens abroad were confirmed infected with coronavirus, of which 123 died and 189 were declared cured. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Roberto Stan, Florin Marin, Irinela Visan, editors: Andreea Rotaru, Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]