Romanian music festivals offer free tickets to recovered COVID-19 patients who donate plasma. Untold and Neversea, two of the largest music festivals in Romania, launched a campaign aimed at encouraging plasma donation in the country: they offer one-day free tickets to recovered COVID-19 patients who donate plasma to save the lives of those in critical condition.