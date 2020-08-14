Romania's Halep soars into WTA Prague Open women's singles semis

Romania's Halep soars into WTA Prague Open women's singles semis. Bucharest, Aug 14 /Agerpres/ - Top seed Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Friday soared into the women's singles semi-finals at the 202,250-USD WTA Prague Open tennis tournament after defeating Poland's Magdalena Frech with 6-2 6-0. World number two Halep, 28, prevailed in just 59 minutes over Polish lucky loser Magdalena Frech, 22, world's number 174. It was the first meet of the two players. Halep made four double faults, but there was an improvement in her game from the previous one. She had many winning shots, 22-6, with both players making 16 unforced errors each. For her performance so far, Halep won 8,035 US dollars and 110 WTA singles points. In the semi-finals she will play the winner between the Romanian Irina Begu and Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo. Begu defeated Swiss Leonie Kung also on Friday, 6-7 (3) 7-5 7-6 (7). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]