The National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) proposes the extension of the alert state by 30 days from August 16, and a government decision in that respect will be submitted for approval to a government sitting, Head of the Emergency Management Department Raed Arafat said on Friday. "Following the approval of the decision of the National Emergency Management Committee that took place yesterday, we are coming up today with the government decision under which we propose a further 30-day extension," Arafat said during a government meeting. He made this clarification at the request of the prime minister, who asked him if the draft decision on the extension of the state of alert is ready for debate and approval. Arafat added that the decision will contain "minimal changes" without "additional restrictions". The prime minister said the decision on the extension of the alert state will be published today in the Official Journal. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)