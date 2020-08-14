GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 1.415 to 68.046; death toll hits 2.904

As many as 1,415 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded since the last reporting, following national tests, so the total number of infected persons rose to 68,046, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive