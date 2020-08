INS: Romania’s economy shrinks by 12.3 pct in Q2

INS: Romania's economy shrinks by 12.3 pct in Q2. Romania's economy shrank by 12.3 percent in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Compared to Q2 2019, the Gross Domestic Product fell 10.5 percent both in gross and seasonally adjusted (...)