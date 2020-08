USR PLUS merger congress to take place Saturday

USR PLUS merger congress to take place Saturday. Delegates of the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) will meet on Saturday in an online congress to adopt the merger protocol of the two parties. As a first step, the two parties will organise a separate congress each, followed by a joint meeting,... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]